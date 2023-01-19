Photos: The Wes Moore-Aruna Miller administration's 'People’s Inaugural Ball' in Baltimore

More than 11,000 people were expected to attend The People's Ball inside the convention center in downtown Baltimore to celebrate the inauguration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller.

Click through the photo slideshow to experience The People's Ball for yourself or watch the video below of attendees grooving to the music.

20230118_192038.mp4

Moore is Maryland's first Black governor and Miller is now the first woman of color. Miller is an Indian American woman who is an immigrant.

