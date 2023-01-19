© 2023 WYPR
WYPR News

Photos: The Wes Moore-Aruna Miller administration's 'People’s Inaugural Ball' in Baltimore

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau,
Kristen Mosbrucker
Published January 19, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST
ThePeoplesBall11.jpg
1 of 20  — ThePeoplesBall11.jpg
Okey Enyia and Meghan Enyia wore traditional attire to the Inaugural Ball. Mrs. Enyia said she supports Governor Wes Moore because of his platform on early childhood education.
Wambui Kamau
ThePeoplesBall10.jpg
2 of 20  — ThePeoplesBall10.jpg
The line was out the door to attend The People's Ball.
Wambui Kamau
ThePeoplesBall2.jpg
3 of 20  — ThePeoplesBall2.jpg
Some People's Ball attendees wore their own culture's traditional garments crediting Governor Wes Moore's Jamaican heritage and Aruna Miller's background as an immigrant from India as sources of inspiration.
Wambui Kamau
ThePeoplesBall4.jpg
4 of 20  — ThePeoplesBall4.jpg
Attendees to the People's Ball in Baltimore arrived to many blue balloons.
Wambui Kamau
ThePeoplesBall5.jpg
5 of 20  — ThePeoplesBall5.jpg
Attendees to the People's Ball descend the stairs of the Baltimore convention center.
Wambui Kamau
ThePeoplesBall9.jpg
6 of 20  — ThePeoplesBall9.jpg
Attendees mingle during The People's Ball.
Wambui Kamau
ThePeoplesBall8.jpg
7 of 20  — ThePeoplesBall8.jpg
A photo booth was cranking out selfies of attendees to The People's Ball.
Wambui Kamau
ThePeoplesBall7.jpg
8 of 20  — ThePeoplesBall7.jpg
Attendees to the People's Ball stood in line for a photo booth.
Wambui Kamau
ThePeoplesBall13.jpg
9 of 20  — ThePeoplesBall13.jpg
Attendees get selfies during the inauguration ball.
Wambui Kamau
ThePeoplesBall6.jpg
10 of 20  — ThePeoplesBall6.jpg
Governor Wes Moore and his wife Dawn Flythe Moore spoke to members of the media before The People's Ball.
Wambui Kamau
ThePeoplesBall_ArunaMiller.jpg
11 of 20  — ThePeoplesBall_ArunaMiller.jpg
Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller arrived for The People's Ball.
Wambui Kamau
DawnFlytheMoore_DanceGailBurtonTheBaltimoreBanner.jpeg
12 of 20  — DawnFlytheMoore_DanceGailBurtonTheBaltimoreBanner.jpeg
Governor Wes Moore and wife Dawn Flythe Moore dance during the Governors Inauguration Ball Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023 in Baltimore.
Gail Burton The Baltimore Banner
ThePeoplesBallWesMooreSteveRuarkTheBaltimoreBanner.jpg
13 of 20  — ThePeoplesBallWesMooreSteveRuarkTheBaltimoreBanner.jpg
Governor Wes Moore and his wife Dawn Flythe Moore share a kiss during The People's Ball. Their son, James Moore, waves to the crowd.
Steve Ruark The Baltimore Banner
SteveRuarkTheBaltimoreBannerPeoplesBall.jpg
14 of 20  — SteveRuarkTheBaltimoreBannerPeoplesBall.jpg
The People's Ball attendees enjoy festivities which included live music and comedic acts.
Steve Ruark The Baltimore Banner
SteveRuarkTheBaltimoreBannerActorChrisTucker.jpg
15 of 20  — SteveRuarkTheBaltimoreBannerActorChrisTucker.jpg
Actor Chris Tucker shared jokes with the large crowd.
Steve Ruark The Baltimore Banner
RepKewisiMfumeSteveRuarkTheBaltimoreBanner.jpg
16 of 20  — RepKewisiMfumeSteveRuarkTheBaltimoreBanner.jpg
Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume attended The People's Ball.
Steve Ruark The Baltimore Banner
DJNiceGailBurtonTheBaltimoreBanner.jpg
17 of 20  — DJNiceGailBurtonTheBaltimoreBanner.jpg
DJ DNice was one of the performers during The People's Ball.
Gail Burton The Baltimore Banner
BaltimoreMayorBrandonScottThePeoplesBall.jpg
18 of 20  — BaltimoreMayorBrandonScottThePeoplesBall.jpg
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott spoke during The People's Ball.
Steve Ruark The Baltimore Banner
ArunaMillerSteveRuarkTheBaltimoreBanner.jpg
19 of 20  — ArunaMillerSteveRuarkTheBaltimoreBanner.jpg
Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller spoke during The People's Ball.
Steve Ruark The Baltimore Banner
ThePeoplesBallSteveRuarkTheBaltimoreBanner.jpg
20 of 20  — ThePeoplesBallSteveRuarkTheBaltimoreBanner.jpg
Governor Wes Moore gave a speech during The People's Ball festivities.
Steve Ruark The Baltimore Banner

More than 11,000 people were expected to attend The People's Ball inside the convention center in downtown Baltimore to celebrate the inauguration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller.

Moore is Maryland's first Black governor and Miller is now the first woman of color. Miller is an Indian American woman who is an immigrant.

Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR.
Kristen Mosbrucker
Kristen Mosbrucker is a digital news editor and producer for WYPR.
