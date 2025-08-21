2025 New/Next Film Festival All Access Passes now available

A limited number of All Access Passes for this year’s New/Next Film Festival are now available!

The festival, a celebration of emerging film culture presented by Baltimore Public Media, returns Oct. 2-5 to the historic The Charles Theatre.

This year’s festival features four days of vital new narrative and documentary cinema from around the world, with over 100 filmmakers visiting Baltimore to present their work.

Be sure to get your All Access Pass in advance, as there is a limited number and they sold out in advance last year.

All Access Passes offer guaranteed seats at all screenings, as well as Opening and Closing Night parties, exclusive filmmaker events and more.

This year, we’ll continue activating all five screens of The Charles Theatre over the course of the four-day festival.

With the exception of Saturday night’s revival screening, all films will be making their Baltimore premieres.

Lineup announcements will begin in early September.