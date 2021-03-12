Maryland Elections

-
Hundreds of people were in line Monday morning before the early voting center at Honeygo Run Community Center in Perry Hall opened at 7 a.m. People waited…
NewsThe 2020 Election is quickly approaching (Nov. 3.) Here's a rundown of dates, information, and resources to cast your ballot and make sure it's counted.…
Maryland’s Board of Elections voted Friday to replace the state’s system of small, precinct-based polling places for the November 3 election with a…
The Maryland State Board of Elections is weighing a proposal to replace the small polling places that serve one or two voter precincts with a much smaller…
The State Board of Elections plans to begin mailing all voters applications for absentee ballots on Aug. 24, State Elections Administrator Linda Lamone…
The primary election was mostly by mail--Maryland’s first--but thousands showed up to vote in person, making for long lines at many voting places. Just a…
Voters in Maryland’s June 2 primaries will be sent mail-in ballots, while some will have the option of casting a ballot on election day at one to four…
Campaign headquarters are usually filled with the nonstop motion of excited volunteers and harried election staff. But on a recent Sunday, Shannon Sneed,…
Maryland’s gubernatorial campaigns are increasingly being funded by corporate interests and out-of-state donors, according to a report released Wednesday…