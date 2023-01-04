Ivan Bates says his top priority as Baltimore City's Attorney General is illegal guns, and more

Ivan Bates is now the top brass for Maryland's largest prosecutorial agency, the Baltimore City State's Attorney. The 54-year-old Bates was the managing partner of the law firm Bates and Garcia but is also a former states attorney employee.

Outgoing Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby held the role for eight years. Bates, a longtime defense attorney, says he will recall a Mosby-era policy of not prosecuting low-level offenses.

Bates previously promised voters that he would cut Baltimore City's crime rate if elected. Bates said on Tuesday during his swearing in ceremony that his strategy to reduce violent crime is to tackle the issue of illegal firearm ownership and use in Baltimore City.

"Make no mistake if a person in Baltimore City is caught with an illegal handgun on the streets in Baltimore, we will ask that they go to jail," Bates said. "First time, third time it doesn't matter we are asking for jail, with illegal handguns."

Bates promised to improve the workplace culture inside the city office and wants to collaborate with other public safety officials which won't happen quickly but will eventually mean a safer city for all.

Baltimore City residents have long struggled living in communities where homicides are too common place.

For example, there were 338 homicides across the city of Baltimore in 2021, up from 335 in 2020.