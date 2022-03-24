© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Ivan Bates: Democratic candidate for Baltimore City State's Attorney

Published March 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ivan J. Bates, founding partner of the Bates & Garcia law firm, is a veteran trial and defense attorney and city prosecutor. (photo courtesy Ivan Bates)

Today on Midday, we continue our election-year interview series, Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Ivan J. Bates. He announced last November that he is running in the Democratic primary for Baltimore City State’s Attorney.

Last Monday night, Thiru Vignarajah announced that he is joining the race. It is assumed that the incumbent, Marilyn Mosby, will seek reelection for a third term, but she has not made an official announcement, nor has she filed the paperwork to be on the ballot. A fourth candidate, Roya Hannah has announced her intention to run in the general election as an independent.

In 2018, Ivan Bates came in second in the race for State’s Attorney behind Ms. Mosby and ahead of Mr. Vignarajah.

Mr. Bates served in the United States Army, and in 1992, earned his BA in journalism at Howard University. He earned his Law Degree at William and Mary in 1995 and he was admitted to the Maryland bar that year. After clerking for Judge David B. Mitchell on the Circuit Court of Baltimore City, he was offered the position of assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore. He worked in the Juvenile Crime Division and later, the Homicide Division. Since 2006, when he started his own law practice, Bates & Garcia, P.C., he has been a successful defense attorney.

Ivan Bates is the divorced father of a young daughter. He lives in Locust Point. He is 53 years old.

We welcome your comments and questions foir the candidate:

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayConversations with the Candidates: 2022Baltimore CityLocal Politics2022 ElectionBaltimore City State's Attorney RaceBaltimore City State's AttorneyIvan Bates
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
