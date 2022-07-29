© 2022 WYPR
WYPR News

Roya Hanna to drop out of Baltimore city's state's attorney race

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Bethany Raja
Published July 29, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT
Ivan Bates will be the new city state’s attorney for Baltimore.

Independent candidate Roya Hanna is expected to drop out of the race today, clearing the path to the city’s top prosecutor office for Bates in the November general election.

Bates earned 40.4% of the vote edging out two-term incumbent Marilyn Mosby and competitor Thiru Vignarajah during the Democratic primary.

Vignarajah garnered 30.5% while Mosby had 29% of the votes.

WYPR news will have more on this story as it develops.

Bethany Raja
Bethany Raja is WYPR's City Hall Reporter
