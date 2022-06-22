Baltimore State's Attorney candidate Ivan Bates shares his plan to curb violent crime

In Baltimore, a city besieged by gun violence, more than half of criminal firearms charges are dropped without a conviction, guilty plea or probation deal … and the public and police often don’t know why.

That’s one of many things Ivan Bates--one of two lawyers challenging incumbent State’s attorney Marilyn Mosby--says he’d change if elected, "We’ll work with the police department - together, collaboratively - to look at the violent crimes, to look at the data, to look at the trends."

We ask Bates his plan to reverse prosecutors leaving the office, to get drug users into treatment, and to deal with nonviolent crimes. Check out his campaign website. Read his prosecution plan here.