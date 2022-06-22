© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Baltimore State's Attorney candidate Ivan Bates shares his plan to curb violent crime

Published June 22, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT
Defense attorney Ivan Bates is running a second time in the primary for Baltimore State's Attorney. (photo courtesy Bates for Baltimore)

In Baltimore, a city besieged by gun violence, more than half of criminal firearms charges are dropped without a conviction, guilty plea or probation deal … and the public and police often don’t know why.

That’s one of many things Ivan Bates--one of two lawyers challenging incumbent State’s attorney Marilyn Mosby--says he’d change if elected, "We’ll work with the police department - together, collaboratively - to look at the violent crimes, to look at the data, to look at the trends."

We ask Bates his plan to reverse prosecutors leaving the office, to get drug users into treatment, and to deal with nonviolent crimes. Check out his campaign website. Read his prosecution plan here.

On The Record On the RecordMDElections2022Ivan BatesBaltimore City State's Attorney
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
