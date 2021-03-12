-
Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby won her primary--and re-election--last night in one of the most contentious races in city history with nearly 50…
-
The last day of campaigning for Baltimore City State’s Attorney has turned heated. Candidates are leaving nothing to chance.This morning, Ivan Bates…
-
A record 222,000 voters cast ballots during the early voting period that ended Thursday. About six percent of eligible, active voters cast ballots early,…
-
The race for Baltimore State’s Attorney has become one of the most contentious in the city’s history, and it’s anyone’s guess who will win the top…
-
Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s first three and a half years in office have been marked by contradictions. She successfully prosecuted a…
-
The former prosecutor turned defense lawyer who wants to become a prosecutor again--the city's top prosecutor--doesn't have much good to say about Marilyn…