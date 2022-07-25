Bates promises to reduce crime in Baltimore if next top prosecutor

Ivan Bates won the Democratic nomination for Baltimore city state’s attorney and promised to cut the city’s crime rate if he wins the general election.

Bates said that during the campaign supporters knocked on 15,000 doors across the city alongside visiting 30 places of worship.

What they found was that city residents wanted the same thing. A safer city.

Bates earned 40.4% of the vote edging out two-term incumbent Marilyn Mosby and competitor Thiru Vignarajah, according to vote totals on Monday morning.

Vignarajah garnered 30.5% while Mosby had 29% of the votes.

In November, Bates will run against independent Roya Hanna.

Bates and his supporters gathered at his campaign headquarters for a victory speech.

“There will be change in our city,” Bates said. “I will also put notice to violent, repeat offenders - while I’m state’s attorney, and I just have to get through the general, you will be held accountable, and you will go to jail.”

Surrounded by current and former city officials, Bates said this isn’t about him, but it’s about, “we,” and about “us.” He said he wants to work with others collaboratively and that attitudes must change.

“Because right now, Baltimore, we’re not silos. We’re fighting, but we’re not fighting together,” he said. “We fight together, we can win together.”

Bates said his office won’t go back to mass incarceration, but they’ll be looking at programs other states have implemented to create change, and will find what fits best.