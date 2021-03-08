© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

Poll: Little Difference In Vaccine Hesitancy Among Black, White Marylanders

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Rachel Baye
Published March 8, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST
shawn_hendricks_umms_covid_vaccine_12.14.20__1.jpg
University of Maryland Medical System
/

Nearly two-thirds of Maryland residents say they plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, according to the latest Goucher College Poll released Monday.

 

Public health experts and government leaders have expressed concerns that Black residents are more reluctant to get the vaccine than their white counterparts. However, the poll found little difference between the portions of Black and white Marylanders who said they plan to get the vaccine.

 

“Vaccine hesitancy among Black Marylanders has decreased dramatically since October,” said Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College, which runs the poll. “What we have now is 62% of Black Marylanders have either received one dose already or will get that dose as soon as they can, compared to 68% of white Marylanders.”

 

A majority of Marylanders are also unhappy with how the state government is distributing the vaccines, with 66% saying the state is doing a “poor” or “fair” job, compared with 32% who say the state is doing a “good” or “excellent” job.

 

“What's interesting is that Republicans are more critical than their Democratic counterparts on this issue,” Kromer said. 

 

At the same time, she said, Republicans are more hesitant to get the vaccine than Democrats.

 

On the other hand, 76% of those polled said they approve of Gov. Larry Hogan’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 

The poll also found that more than half of residents say the state is allowing businesses to reopen at the right pace, and a plurality — 37% — say schools are reopening at the right pace. 

 

However, Kromer described a stark partisan divide on this question.

 

“Republicans, more so than their Democratic counterparts, are going to say that the schools are opening too slowly,” Kromer said. “And that's really reflective of what we see nationwide, that you see Republicans have been pushing harder for schools to reopen than their Democratic counterparts.”

Tags

WYPR Newscovid-19 vaccineCOVID Vaccine in MarylandWYPR Vaccination StationCOVID-19Gov. Larry HoganGovernor Larry HoganWYPR Newsgoucher pollcoronavirusWYPR Coronavirus CoverageState Politics
Rachel Baye
Rachel Baye is a reporter for WYPR covering Maryland state politics and related topics.
See stories by Rachel Baye
Related Content
Load More