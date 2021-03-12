COVID Vaccine in Maryland

-
Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to add six state-run mass vaccination sites, spread across the state.
-
As Maryland continues its efforts to vaccinate residents against COVID-19, one of the most vulnerable groups clamoring for protection from the virus is residents who experience some form of homelessness or housing insecurity.
-
Nearly two-thirds of Maryland residents say they plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, according to the latest Goucher College Poll…
-
News“I really believe that if they (the federal government) deliver on what they say they're going to deliver that April is going to look a heck of a lot different than March.” Gov. Larry Hogan