Vaccination Station: Where Is My Shot?

Rachel Baye Intake at the state's mass vaccination site at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.

Maryland is in Phase 2A of COVID-19 vaccinations. You can find out if you qualify for a vaccine at the state's COVIDLink site.

Will you be billed for getting a vaccine?

Nope.

State Mass Vaccination Sites

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Six Flags America in Bowie, Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Wicomico Civic Center and Hagerstown Premium Outlets are mass vaccination sites. You can register for an appointment here or call 855-MD-GO-VAX (855-634-6829). While Maryland is in Phase 2A, you also can register if you are in Phase 2B.

Other Options

Vaccines also are being administered by local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies and others. You can find an interactive map with all of Maryland's vaccination sites here.

Because the supply is so short, it can be hard to get an appointment for a vaccine even if you qualify. You cannot just walk in anywhere and get a vaccine. You must have an appointment.

Here are some other things you can do to get the ball rolling on finding a vaccine appointment.

Text MDReady to 898-211 to get text alerts about vaccine appointments and other COVID updates.

Follow MDVaxAlerts on Twitter.

Check out the Maryland Vaccine Hunters page on Facebook. It's chock full of tips from people on how to find vaccines.

You can also try MD Vaccine Updates.

Health Departments

Local health departments are distributing vaccines, as well, but the vaccination phase they are in can differ from the state's.

Baltimore City

As of March 23, 11% of city residents are fully vaccinated. People 65 and over can fill out a ”vaccine interest form” here.

Baltimore County

As of March 23, more than 13% of county residents are fully vaccinated. You can register online for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the county health department. Regardless of what phase you are in, if you live or work in the county you are encouraged to register.

Anne Arundel County

You can pre-register for a vaccine appointment here, but again, supplies are limited and it could be a while before you get an appointment.

Howard County

You can fill out a pre-registration survey here.

Questions about the vaccine?

Here is a deep dive on that via NPR's It's Been a Minute.

