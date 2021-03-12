-
The council also wants the school system to report how many students are failing.
-
Acting Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader tells WYPR's Tom Hall that the state-run vaccination site at the Baltimore Convention Center is prioritizing city residents for shots.
-
-
Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to add six state-run mass vaccination sites, spread across the state.
-
Legislation passed by the state Senate Monday would remove the governor from the parole process. The House passed a similar bill earlier this month.
-
Would require school systems to ban symbols by the end of the year.
-
Hundreds lining up at Baltimore County food distribution site.
-
The Baltimore Sun has reported that federal prosecutors have begun a criminal investigation into Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, citing a grand jury subpoena.
-
The bill guarantees access to a lawyer for low income tenants facing eviction.
-
Maryland residents 60 or older will be eligible for vaccines next week.