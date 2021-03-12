WYPR Vaccination Station

-
Acting Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader tells WYPR's Tom Hall that the state-run vaccination site at the Baltimore Convention Center is prioritizing city residents for shots.
-
Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to add six state-run mass vaccination sites, spread across the state.
-
Maryland residents 60 or older will be eligible for vaccines next week.
-
As Maryland continues its efforts to vaccinate residents against COVID-19, one of the most vulnerable groups clamoring for protection from the virus is residents who experience some form of homelessness or housing insecurity.
-
Nearly two-thirds of Maryland residents say they plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, according to the latest Goucher College Poll…
-
News“I really believe that if they (the federal government) deliver on what they say they're going to deliver that April is going to look a heck of a lot different than March.” Gov. Larry Hogan
-
African Americans make up more than 30% of the population in Baltimore County, but have received only 13% of the COVID-19 vaccinations distributed in the…
-
In the wake of criticism about low vaccination rates among minority communities, Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a new “vaccine equity operations plan” to…
-
People who are homebound or without transportation have had little or no chance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.Now, Baltimore County officials are about…