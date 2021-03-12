-
The measure would help settle a 15-year-old lawsuit and pump $577 million into Maryland's historically Black universities
Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to add six state-run mass vaccination sites, spread across the state.
Legislation passed by the state Senate Monday would remove the governor from the parole process. The House passed a similar bill earlier this month.
Governor Hogan expands vaccine eligibility for Marylanders and announces a new community partnership with primary care physicians. Baltimore’s mayor delivers his first State of the City address. And the Maryland House of Delegates passes a bill to help low income residents stave off evictions in rent court.
Maryland residents 60 or older will be eligible for vaccines next week.
Baltimore County Follows Governor’s Lead On Easing COVID Restrictions, City Does NotBaltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said Thursday that the county will align with Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to significantly ease restrictions…
Gov. Larry Hogan is easing several COVID-19 restrictions across the state. Effective Friday 5 p.m., all capacity limits on indoor and outdoor dining at…
Governor Hogan lifts Covid-19 restrictions on restaurants, bars and other venues. Howard County uses mobile vaccine sites in an effort to reduce inequity.…
Marylanders are overwhelmingly in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use, according to the latest Goucher College Poll results released…
Nearly two-thirds of Maryland residents say they plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, according to the latest Goucher College Poll…