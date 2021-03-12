-
Acting Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader tells WYPR's Tom Hall that the state-run vaccination site at the Baltimore Convention Center is prioritizing city residents for shots.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to add six state-run mass vaccination sites, spread across the state.
Legislation passed by the state Senate Monday would remove the governor from the parole process. The House passed a similar bill earlier this month.
Maryland residents 60 or older will be eligible for vaccines next week.
Governor Hogan announces Maryland’s next phases for Covid19 vaccinations. A bill to provide legal help to renters facing eviction passes the House of Delegates. Mayor Brandon Scott names a new head of one of the city’s most embattled agencies. And Maryland lawmakers are debating a bill that would put an end to mandatory life without parole sentences for juveniles.
Nearly two-thirds of Maryland residents say they plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, according to the latest Goucher College Poll…
Governor Hogan signs a $1.1 billion pandemic relief package. Comptroller Franchot promises to send payments to recipients by the end of the week. State…
Gov. Larry Hogan signed a roughly $1.1 billion pandemic relief package into law Monday afternoon. The measure, which passed the legislature almost…
The General Assembly has sent a roughly $1.1 billion COVID-19 relief package to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk after passing it unanimously in the Senate and…
Governor Larry Hogan defends his administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The Maryland Senate overrides a myriad of Hogan’s vetoes, including a…