WYPR Coronavirus Coverage

-
The council also wants the school system to report how many students are failing.
-
Baltimore City residents are now getting priority at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites. Health experts say the Covid vaccine is safe for pregnant women. And housing advocates say Maryland lawmakers need to act now to prevent an eviction crisis.
-
The city's new reform-minded fiscal manager talks about making the city's Board of Estimates and other spending agencies more efficient —and transparent.
-
As the supply - and demand - for COVID vaccines grows, MD's top health official says better scheduling, more mass sites will improve vaccination equity.
-
Maryland’s settlement of a 15-year lawsuit brought by the state’s historically Black universities. Plus, artistic Baltimoreans have been inspired by an unlikely canvas... You know those little yellow neighborhood salt boxes? One by one, they’re turning into charming and surprising works of art.
-
Governor Hogan announces plans for six more mass vaccination sites. Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby says he’s staying in office, despite a federal probe into his family’s finances. A package of tax bills dies in the Maryland General Assembly. The State Senate approves a bill to remove the Governor from parole decisions. And Baltimore’s AAPI community shares grief and anger over the Atlanta murders.
-
Maryland schools are another step closer to being able to ban hate symbols. And while the number of residents getting vaccines is increasing, in Baltimore County pandemic-induced food insecurity is not waning.
-
Hundreds lining up at Baltimore County food distribution site.
-
Governor Hogan expands vaccine eligibility for Marylanders and announces a new community partnership with primary care physicians. Baltimore’s mayor delivers his first State of the City address. And the Maryland House of Delegates passes a bill to help low income residents stave off evictions in rent court.
-
Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and Dr. Shanaysha Sauls, President and CEO of the Baltimore Community Foundation, explore the challenges of…