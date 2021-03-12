-
Acting Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader tells WYPR's Tom Hall that the state-run vaccination site at the Baltimore Convention Center is prioritizing city residents for shots.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to add six state-run mass vaccination sites, spread across the state.
Maryland residents 60 or older will be eligible for vaccines next week.
As Maryland continues its efforts to vaccinate residents against COVID-19, one of the most vulnerable groups clamoring for protection from the virus is residents who experience some form of homelessness or housing insecurity.
Marylanders are overwhelmingly in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use, according to the latest Goucher College Poll results released…
Nearly two-thirds of Maryland residents say they plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, according to the latest Goucher College Poll…
NewsStudents at dozens of public schools in Maryland who get routine medical care through their schools have been unable to access that care during the…
Gov. Larry Hogan says Maryland’s COVID numbers are declining.He announced in a wide-ranging news conference Tuesday the state’s positivity rate dropped by…
A bill making immigrants eligible for an anti-poverty tax measure passed largely along party lines in the state Senate Friday.After an at-times…
Gov. Larry Hogan signed a roughly $1.1 billion pandemic relief package into law Monday afternoon. The measure, which passed the legislature almost…