Future City
third Wednesdays, monthly, 1 p.m. & 9 p.m.
It's easy to talk about what’s wrong in Baltimore. The challenge is to talk about what’s next. Wes Moore takes on the challenge, with WYPR's Future City.
In each episode, Wes looks at bright ideas that are working in other cities. And he asks the question: Can those ideas work for Baltimore?
Who's Wes?
Wes Moore is a decorated Army combat veteran, youth advocate and CEO of BridgeEdU, a national initiative focusing on addressing the college completion and career placement crisis by reinventing the Freshman Year of college. He is also the author of two instant New York Times best-selling books, The Other Wes Moore and The Work.
Future City is made possible with grant funding from McCormick & Company.
Latest Episodes
The annual number of homicides in Baltimore surpassed 300 for each year from 2015 to 2020. Young people have been at the forefront of the city’s violence.…
Earlier this month a mostly white mob raided the Capitol, vandalizing the building, threatening to kill members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike…
Dante Barksdale, a leader of the violence-prevention program Safe Streets, was shot to death on Sunday in East Baltimore. Barksdale, who was also known as…
COVID-19 has changed the way we gather, moving much of our social, work, and communal lives online. People are using the internet for things like doctors’…
It’s been two weeks since Election Day, when a record breaking number of people voted in the midst of a pandemic. On today’s Future City we assess the…
The affordable housing crisis has wreaked havoc on Baltimoreans for decades, and the economic fallout from the coronavirus has only exacerbated the…
The new school year has started and students, parents, teachers, school staff and administrators across the country are dealing with the uncertainty of…
Food insecurity is rampant in Baltimore, with nearly a quarter of the city's residents struggling to acquire healthy, affordable food. On this month's…
The killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by Minneapolis and Louisville police sparked protests around the globe. A Black-led, multiracial,…