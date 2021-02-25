third Wednesdays, monthly, 1 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Future City host, Wes Moore

It's easy to talk about what’s wrong in Baltimore. The challenge is to talk about what’s next. Wes Moore takes on the challenge, with WYPR's Future City.

In each episode, Wes looks at bright ideas that are working in other cities. And he asks the question: Can those ideas work for Baltimore?

Who's Wes?

Wes Moore is a decorated Army combat veteran, youth advocate and CEO of BridgeEdU, a national initiative focusing on addressing the college completion and career placement crisis by reinventing the Freshman Year of college. He is also the author of two instant New York Times best-selling books, The Other Wes Moore and The Work.

Future City is made possible with grant funding from McCormick & Company.