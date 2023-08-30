Racing Towards Greatness: Inside the Maryland Cycling Classic

Discover the thrilling world of professional cycling on the latest episode of 'Future City' on 88.1 WYPR. Join us as we delve into the captivating journey of the Maryland Cycling Classic in Baltimore, MD, the sole pro cycling event in the US.

In this engaging episode, we have exclusive insights from pro riders Scott McGill and Sean Flournoy, who unveil the challenges and triumphs of their cycling careers, sharing training methods, nutrition strategies, and personal experiences as elite cyclists. Tune in to hear Terry Hasseltine, President of the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, unravel the meticulous planning that goes into creating this exceptional event. Steve Brunner, Founder & President of Kom Sports, a key sponsor of the event, offers a behind-the-scenes look into the event's sponsorship landscape.

Join us as we pedal through the dynamic world of pro cycling, exploring the Maryland Cycling Classic from various angles, only on 'Future City'.

Links to visit:

Web:

https://www.marylandcyclingclassic.us/

https://www.marylandcyclingclassic.us/route/

https://www.komsports.com

Social:

https://twitter.com/MarylandClassic/

https://www.facebook.com/MarylandCyclingClassic/

https://www.instagram.com/MarylandCyclingClassic/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX5dKg973S9TyEzGO7DpzYQ