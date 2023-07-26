A Shot in the Dark: Examining Gun Laws & Public Opinion

Join us on this month's episode of Future City on 88.1 WYPR as we engage in a thought-provoking conversation about gun control, aiming to build a safer and more secure Baltimore. Our esteemed guests include Darnyle Wharton, co-organizer of the Baltimore Peace Movement, who brings insights into community-driven initiatives; Antonio Johnson, a licensed firearms instructor and founder of D.R.A.W Defense, offering valuable perspectives on gun safety and responsible ownership in Maryland; and Firmin Debrabander, an acclaimed professor and author of "Do Guns Make Us Free?", who explores the intersections of politics and the Second Amendment.

In this enlightening episode, we delve deep into the multifaceted aspects of gun control, discussing pragmatic solutions to end gun violence and fostering a culture of safety. Together, we seek to understand the impact of guns on our communities and explore potential pathways to a more harmonious future. Tune in to Future City, your podcast destination for constructive discussions on shaping a better tomorrow for Baltimore and beyond.

www.baltimorepeacemovement.com

https://www.drawdefense.com/

https://www.amazon.com/Do-Guns-Make-Free-Democracy/dp/0300208936/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=

