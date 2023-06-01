Unveiling Baltimore's Green Oasis: Future City Explores Gardening and Farming

Welcome to a captivating episode of Future City, where we embark on a journey through Baltimore's lush green oasis and uncover the transformative power of gardening and farming. Join our esteemed guests, Denzel Mitchell from the Farm Alliance of Baltimore, Julia Craddock from the Rawlings Conservatory, Willie Flowers and Jonathan McKinney from Freetown Farm in Columbia, MD, and WYPR member AnnMarie Champ, as they share their profound insights into the world of urban agriculture.

Discover the hidden gems of Baltimore's gardening and farming scene as we explore community gardens, sustainable practices, and the boundless creativity that propels this movement forward. Learn from Denzel Mitchell, a visionary leader at the Farm Alliance of Baltimore, about their mission to cultivate thriving urban farms, foster food justice, and empower local farmers. Gain valuable knowledge from Julia Craddock, an expert from the Rawlings Conservatory, as she unravels the beauty and intricacies of botanical gardens, showcasing the diverse plant life that flourishes in Baltimore.

We also dive into the inspiring journey of Willie Flowers and Jonathan McKinney, of Freetown Farm in Columbia, MD. Hear firsthand about their commitment to regenerative agriculture, community engagement, and sustainable farming practices that nourish both the land and the people. And don't miss the valuable insights shared by AnnMarie Champ, an esteemed WYPR member, who will shed light on the importance of gardening for therapeutic purposes.

Join us on this insightful episode of Future City, where we celebrate the vibrant gardening and farming initiatives transforming Baltimore into a sustainable urban landscape. Gain inspiration, explore innovative techniques, and discover the immense impact of this thriving movement. Get ready to be captivated by the stories, expertise, and shared passion of our incredible guests as we unlock the secrets of Baltimore's green oasis.

Links to visit:

https://www.facebook.com/RawlingsConservatory/

https://www.instagram.com/rawlingsconservatory/

