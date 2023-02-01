© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Future City

What is art?

By Charles Robinson
Published February 1, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST
Clement Bryant
http://www.clementbryantfineart.com/
"The Encore" , by Clement Bryant. The Encore is part of the music series, "Portraits in Sound". The Portraits in Sound series will be a collection of 15 oil paintings with a purpose of music. To view this piece and more his art, please visit, http://www.clementbryantfineart.com.

On this special episode of Future City, for black history month, black art is explored. We ask guests what does art mean to them, we also ask about their styles of art, and their inspirations for starting their careers in art.

Guests include:

Clement Bryant

To view more of Mr. Bryants work, please visit the links below:

http://www.clementbryantfineart.com

https://www.instagram.com/clementbryant1/

Jenenne Whitfield - Director of The American Visionary Art Museum

https://www.avam.org/

https://www.avam.org/jenenne-whitfield

Larry Poncho Brown

To view more of Mr. Poncho's work, please visit the links below:

www.larryponchobrown.net
www.theartofponcho.com
www.raisingthearts.com
www.facebook.com/theartofponcho
www.twitter.com/theartofponcho
www.instagram.com/theartofponchowww.youtube.com/c/larryponchobrown

Joyce Scott

To view more of Ms. Joyce's work please visit the links below:

https://www.craftinamerica.org/artist/joyce-j-scott

https://mdarts.org/joyce-scott/

Song Credit:

"This little light of mine (feat. The Steeles)"

Artist: Pmac

Album: The world we living in

source: www.YouTube.com

Charles Robinson
