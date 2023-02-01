What is art?

On this special episode of Future City, for black history month, black art is explored. We ask guests what does art mean to them, we also ask about their styles of art, and their inspirations for starting their careers in art.

Guests include:

Clement Bryant

To view more of Mr. Bryants work, please visit the links below:

http://www.clementbryantfineart.com

https://www.instagram.com/clementbryant1/

Jenenne Whitfield - Director of The American Visionary Art Museum

https://www.avam.org/

https://www.avam.org/jenenne-whitfield

Larry Poncho Brown

To view more of Mr. Poncho's work, please visit the links below:

www.larryponchobrown.net

www.theartofponcho.com

www.raisingthearts.com

www.facebook.com/theartofponcho

www.twitter.com/theartofponcho

www.instagram.com/theartofponchowww.youtube.com/c/larryponchobrown

Joyce Scott

To view more of Ms. Joyce's work please visit the links below:

https://www.craftinamerica.org/artist/joyce-j-scott

https://mdarts.org/joyce-scott/

Song Credit:

"This little light of mine (feat. The Steeles)"

Artist: Pmac

Album: The world we living in

source: www.YouTube.com

