BEYA STEM Conference 2024

Welcome to Future City on 88.1! In this month's electrifying episode for black history month! We're delving into the heart of innovation at the 38th annual Black Engineer of the Year STEM Conference (BEYA) in vibrant Baltimore, MD.

Join us as we uncover the latest breakthroughs and insights from leading engineers, tech experts, and visionaries shaping the future. This episode features exclusive interviews with special guest Dr. Tyrone Trayborn and talented students and future STEM members from the esteemed HBCU, Morgan State University.

Get ready for a captivating journey through the dynamic world of STEM, exploring groundbreaking discoveries, inspiring stories, and the incredible strides made at BEYA.

