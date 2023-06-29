Unleashing the Potential: Exploring AI with Industry Experts and Journalists

Join us on this exciting episode of Future City on 88.1 WYPR as we delve into the captivating world of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Our host, Charles Robinson, leads an insightful conversation with two esteemed guests: Dr. Richard Forno, Assistant Director of UMBC Center for Cybersecurity and Director of the Cybersecurity Graduate Program, and Dr. Tyrone Taborne, CEO of Career Communications Group. Together, they provide unique perspectives and expertise on the implications, challenges, and opportunities that AI brings to our society.

In addition, we feature a thought-provoking segment from the Council on Foreign Relations, where renowned journalists share their opinions and insights on the evolving landscape of AI. Discover the diverse perspectives and gain a deeper understanding of how AI is shaping our world.

Throughout the episode, we explore the latest advancements in AI technology, its impact on various industries, and the ethical considerations that come with its rapid growth. From cybersecurity to workforce development, our guests shed light on the complex issues surrounding AI and offer thought-provoking solutions for a better future.

Join us this month to stay informed and inspired by this engaging discussion on AI. Don't miss out on the opportunity to hear from leading experts and journalists as they navigate the ever-evolving world of Artificial Intelligence.

Links to visit:

https://stemcityusa.com

https://www.cfr.org/event/reporting-ai-and-future-journalism

