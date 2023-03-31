© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Future City

Powering a Greener Future: Exploring Maryland's Push for Renewable Energy Sources

By Charles Robinson
Published March 31, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT
Join us on this episode of Future City as we explore the world of green energy in Maryland. Our expert guests include the Director for the Maryland Energy Administration Paul Pinsky, who will share insights on the state's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote clean energy solutions. We'll also have Bay Journal Reporter Tim Wheeler, who will discuss his in-depth reporting on the impact of carbon footprints and electric vehicles making a change for cleaner energy. Finally, we'll hear from the Director for the Maryland Energy Innovation Institute, Dr. Eric Wachsman who will share their vision for advancing energy research and technology in the state. Tune in to learn about the latest innovations and policies driving Maryland's clean energy future.

Future City
Charles Robinson
