Untold Baltimore: Unearthing the City's Secrets on Future City

Prepare to be captivated as Future City 88.1 WYPR embarks on a journey to reveal Baltimore's hidden narratives. In this extraordinary episode, our distinguished guests, including the insightful Kate Drabinski from Baltimore Heritage, the thought-provoking author and Maryland Institute of Art professor Mikita Brottman, and the acclaimed sports journalist and author William Rhoden, come together to shine a spotlight on the untold stories that have shaped Baltimore's unique identity. Explore the city's rich history, culture, and untapped treasures in this compelling radio show/podcast.

Links to visit:

http://www.mikitabrottman.com

https://gwst.umbc.edu/kate-drabinski/

https://espnpressroom.com/us/bios/william-c-rhoden/