Unearthed Roots: Delving Into Your Ancestral History

Unlock the secrets of your family's past in this month's episode of "Future City" on 88.1 WYPR. Join us as we embark on a captivating journey through the annals of time, exploring genealogy and the intricate tapestry of our ancestors' lives.

Our distinguished guests for this episode include Ari Wilkins, a renowned genealogist and lecturer, who shares invaluable insights into the fascinating world of tracing your family tree. Discover the tools, techniques, and resources that can help you uncover hidden stories and connections from generations past.

We're also joined by Tom McCarriar, a prominent figure from the Maryland Genealogical Society, who sheds light on the local resources available for those eager to delve into their Maryland roots. Learn how to navigate historical archives and repositories, making the quest for your ancestry an enriching experience.

To add a literary flair to the conversation, we have Rodney Brooks, a veteran journalist, writer, and author, who brings a unique perspective on the importance of storytelling within genealogy. Explore the power of narrative in preserving family histories and creating lasting legacies.

Tune in to "Future City" and uncover the remarkable stories hidden within your family's history. Whether you're a seasoned genealogy enthusiast or just beginning your ancestral journey, this episode offers a wealth of knowledge and inspiration. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with your roots and embark on a voyage through time.

Links to visit:

blackgenesis.com

https://rodneyabrooks.com/