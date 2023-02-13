Baltimore Poppleton residents attorneys' file Fair Housing Act complaint against city with HUD

Baltimore City-based advocacy nonprofit Economic Action Maryland, formerly known as the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition, filed an administrative complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing against Baltimore City on behalf of Poppleton neighborhood residents, the organization announced on Monday.

The administrative complaint filed against the city, its Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Council alleges that the city violated the federal Fair Housing Act.

That federal law prohibits individuals from being discriminated against when renting or buying a home, seeking a mortgage, housing assistance and other such activities, according to HUD. Individuals are protected against discrimination of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, including gender identity and sexual orientation, familial status and disabilities.

The complaint specifically suggests that Baltimore City's redevelopment policies since 1975 have violated the federal law because it displaced Black residents of the Poppleton neighborhood and forced them to relocate to more 'deeply segregated' communities across Baltimore City and beyond.

The use of eminent domain, which enables municipalities to purchase homes at fair market value for redevelopment or infrastructure projects in the public right of way, has been used against Black families, attorneys for the residents argued in the complaint.

In 2006, Baltimore City committed to sell more than 500 properties in the West Baltimore neighborhood of Poppleton to New York-based real estate developer La Cité to develop the neighborhood, according to the complaint. More than 350 properties were conveyed and 167 properties were seized by Baltimore City under eminent domain, attorneys argued. At the time, 134 of those properties seized by eminent domain were occupied by Black families, the complaint alleges.

Organizers laid out recommendations for Baltimore City in the complaint which included monetary compensation for all displaced renters and homeowners who have left the neighborhood since 2005, the ability for displaced residents to return, a relocation fund for those who want to return, a change in Baltimore City's eminent domain policies among other recommendations.

In July 2022, Sonia Eaddy, one of the displaced Poppleton residents, won a fight to transfer the ownership of nearly a dozen rowhomes to a community developer, according to The Baltimore Banner.

Wambui Kamau / Sonia Eaddy says she was displaced from her home in Poppleton

To read the full complaint filed with HUD, please see below PDF.