WYPR News

Baltimore's Back River plant to process wastewater from Ohio train derailment

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By John Lee,
Kristen Mosbrucker
Published March 24, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
Railroad Safety
1 of 6  — Railroad Safety
FILE - Cleanup continues on Feb. 24, 2023, at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. Norfolk Southern is backing away from its push to reduce its train crews down to one person, the company said, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in a joint announcement with the nation’s largest rail union. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)
Matt Freed/AP / FR171937 AP
Train Derailment Ohio
2 of 6  — Train Derailment Ohio
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023. The Ohio attorney general said Tuesday, March 14, that the state filed a lawsuit against railroad Norfolk Southern to make sure it pays for the cleanup and environmental damage caused by a fiery train derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border last month. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Gene J. Puskar/AP / AP
Back River Wastewater treatment.jpg
3 of 6  — Back River Wastewater treatment.jpg
The Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Baltimore. Egg-shaped structures are digesters in the wastewater treatment plant process.
Baltimore County Government
Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant
4 of 6  — Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant
The Baltimore City Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was taken over by the state environmental department in recent months over mismanagement, environmental violations. One of the centrifuges used in the plant to separate water from biosolids was leaking, according to a state report.
Kristen Mosbrucker
A discarded cotton swab released from a sewer outlet floats on a back channel of the Allegheny River.
5 of 6  — A discarded cotton swab released from a sewer outlet floats on a back channel of the Allegheny River
A discarded cotton swab released from a sewer outlet floats on a back channel of the Allegheny River.
Anne Hawke, NPR
Back River wastewater-treatment_credit JaneThomas_UMd Center for Environmental Science.jpeg
6 of 6  — Back River wastewater-treatment_credit JaneThomas_UMdCES.jpeg
The Back River wastewater treatment plant in East Baltimore is one of the two facilties owned and run by the City of Baltimore that have been taken over by the State of Maryland because of chronic discharges of untreated sewage into the region's waterways. (photo credit JaneThomas_for UMd CES

The Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Baltimore County is expected to process a "significant" number of gallons of liquid wastewater sent over from East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, officials said Friday afternoon during a hastily-called joint news conference on the steps of the historic courthouse in Towson.

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said they learned about the plan late last night through a letter.

"Both the county executive and I have grave concerns about the waste from this derailment coming into our facilities and being discharged into our system," Scott said.

Olszewski echoed those concerns.

"We want to make sure that our residents have every confidence that if this is going to happen it's done safely and so our teams will be joining with the mayor's team to ensure that we are asking as many questions as we can," he said.

JohnnyO.jpeg
John Lee
/
There were more than 8.4 million tons of contaminated soil shipped out of Ohio to surrounding states, such as Texas, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Liquid wastewater has been shipped out of Ohio as well.

The water would be pre-treated by a contractor then dumped into the city-controlled wastewater system then cleaned with the city's Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk.

Scott said he wants extra testing before the water is discharged to the water system.

Officials didn't have any further information regarding a timeline or process.

"We were notified of this late, we received a letter late yesterday," Scott said. "We have a lot of concerns and we know that our residents will have a lot of concerns and we understand. They chose Back River because it's actually operating in good standing and can handle this."

The early February Norfolk Southern train derailment affected 50 cars in the middle of the night while residents were evacuated during a controlled burn of the spilled chemicals and environmental remediation efforts have continued for months, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

About 20 of the rail cars were carrying various hazardous materials such as vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate, according to the EPA.

Vinyl chloride is an odorless gas that burns easily and is used in the process to engineer polyvinyl chloride, otherwise known as PVC, which is often used for pipes and construction materials.

It was not immediately clear what the chemical breakdown of the wastewater on route to Baltimore's Back River plant would be.

"It's going to be a significant amount [of liquid wastewater] we're going to be one of multiple places around the country that's going to be taking it," Scott said.

The EPA has not immediately responded to a request to comment for this news story.

Baltimore City Environment wastewater Water Water Quality Baltimore County
John Lee
John Lee is a reporter for WYPR covering Baltimore County. @JohnWesleyLee2
See stories by John Lee
Kristen Mosbrucker
Kristen Mosbrucker is a digital news editor and producer for WYPR. @k_mosbrucker
See stories by Kristen Mosbrucker
