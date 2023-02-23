Meet the new leader of Maryland's State Police under Gov. Wes Moore

Lt. Col. Roland was tapped to lead the Maryland State Police by Gov. Wes Moore, governor announced on Thursday.

Moore, a Democrat, is expected to send the nomination to the Maryland Senate for a confirmation vote.

Butler has served as acting superintendent of the Maryland State Police since Jan. 1 but was appointed by former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan since November 2022. Before that post, Butler was leader of the state's Field Operations Bureau and oversaw more than 1,000 troopers statewide.

On a recent tour of the Maryland State Police headquarters, Moore said that he was "struck by the size of the academy class."

In previous years, the agency would be training upwards of 80 recruits, Moore said. But these days, the average class size is 35 recruits aspiring to become state troopers.

But during Moore's visit, there were 19 recruits in training. New state trooper applications dropped from 4,000 in 2019 to fewer than 1,000 applicants in 2022, according to the governor.

"We're also seeing attrition outpacing hires," Moore said.

For example, 80 troopers left while 47 joined the state police ranks, he said.

"To rebuild the state police force we must elevate the profession, invest in training and development of our troopers," he said. "And do all that we can to cultivate a culture that retains, advances and rewards the most effective and ethical law enforcement professionals."

Butler is anticipated to lead the state police force during a time when internal records show supervisors previously demanded troopers hit targets for traffic stops and arrests, according to an investigation by The Baltimore Banner.

Maryland State Police is also being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice for alleged racial discrimination in hiring and promotion practices which was announced several months ago.

At the time, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a statement the investigation “will determine whether the Maryland Department of State Police has created racially discriminatory barriers for Black people seeking job opportunities and promotions.”

Meanwhile, three Maryland State Police troopers filed a lawsuit seeking class action certification against their employer, alleging racial discrimination against its officers of color.

The previous top brass of Maryland State Police, Col. Woodrow Jones retired after three years.

Editor's Note: This is a developing news story and will be updated.