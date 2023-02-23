© 2023 WYPR
WYPR News

Baltimore region leaders ask Maryland lawmakers to change Election Day for 2024 primary

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By John Lee,
Emily SullivanKristen Mosbrucker
Published February 23, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST
Election 2022 Maryland
Julio Cortez/AP
/
AP
Jacob Lewis, 3, bottom right, waits at a privacy booth as his grandfather, Robert Schroyer, top right, fills out his ballot while voting at Sabillasville Elementary School, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Sabillasville, Maryland.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott penned letters to Democratic leaders of the Maryland General Assembly asking to move Election Day for the 2024 primary because it overlaps with the first full day of the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Jewish law requires individuals to avoid certain activities, including using electronics and writing, during certain religious holidays. That would prohibit voting in an election on April 23, 2024.

There is a large Orthodox Jewish population in Northwest Baltimore, according to Scott's letter.

"I believe it is our responsibility to ensure that all members of the community are able to participate in our democratic process without obstacles or barriers,” Scott wrote. "I strongly encourage the General Assembly to identify a new date that would avoid this conflict with the Passover holiday.”

Typically, only the General Assembly can change election dates under state law. And it's happened before, such as when the primary dates were pushed back in 2020 by then-Gov. Larry Hogan through executive order related to the coronavirus pandemic and in 2022 during a redistricting map fight. Both delays occurred weeks before the elections were scheduled.

“As leaders, we have an obligation to do all we can to empower as many residents as possible to fulfill their civic duty and participate in our Democracy,” Olszewski wrote.

Representatives for House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WYPR News
John Lee
John Lee is a reporter for WYPR covering Baltimore County. @JohnWesleyLee2
Emily Sullivan
Kristen Mosbrucker
Kristen Mosbrucker is a digital news editor and producer for WYPR. @k_mosbrucker
