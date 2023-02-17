Gov. Moore's executive order means state agencies must report minority-owned business program data

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order Thursday to require state agencies to report data to assess the performance of the state's Minority Business Enterprise program.

“Our administration has the most diverse cabinet in history, and it’s critical that we take the first step forward in delivering more access and opportunities to our minority-owned businesses in order to create a more economically competitive and inclusive state,” Moore said.

The order requires participating agencies that have not yet submitted mandatory minority business enterprise data for fiscal year 2022 to the administration within 15 days.

The order requires that within 60 days, the 70 agency program participants must report certain procurement activity since July 1, 2022, in addition to minority-owned business goals and benchmarks.

Agencies also will be required to report on outreach and marketing efforts conducted since July 1, 2022.

Within 60 days, the Maryland Department of Transportation will report to the governor the number of firms certified as Minority Business Enterprises, broken down by jurisdiction, race, and gender.

In 1978, Maryland established the Minority Business Enterprise program to increase participation for minority and women-owned firms in state government procurement.

In 2013, the state set a 29% MBE goal, which the state has consistently failed to meet.

In January, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski issued an executive order to hit 30% of all county contracts to be awarded to minority and women-owned businesses by fiscal year 2026.

Baltimore County's minority and women-owned business program dates back to 1983 when then-County Executive Donald Hutchinson signed the first executive order.

That executive order in 1983 was for 10% minority-owned businesses and 2% for women-owned businesses for construction projects valued more than $100,000, according to the Baltimore County disparity study released in 2021.

In September 2022, Baltimore City's Minority and Women's Business Opportunity Office released its most recent disparity study.

Baltimore City established its minority and women-owned business program in 1976.