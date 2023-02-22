Gov. Wes Moore's Baltimore City home is up for sale with $2.7M price tag

The historic home in Baltimore City's Guilford neighborhood where Gov. Wes Moore and his family once lived is up for sale, according to a Zillow posting by a Sotheby International Realty agent, a luxury real estate business.

The asking price for the 6 bedroom and 7 bathroom home built in 1925 is $2.7 million, according to the Zillow listing updated on Feb. 21. Guilford is a residential community developed by the Roland Park Company in the early 1900s.

The 7,956-square-foot property is described as "one of Guilford's most treasured manors," according to the agent listing.

In 2017, the property was previously purchased for $2.3 million by Wes Moore and his wife Dawn Flythe Moore, according to state property records.

In 2019, the home was renovated. The property is estimated to have appreciated in value from $1.2 million in 2001 to $2.7 million this year, according to the real estate listing. The estimated property taxes were roughly $50,700 for 2022, according to the listing.

The property features a swimming pool and pool house with outdoor shower and bathroom.

During his gubernatorial run, Moore paid the $21,200 owed for the water bill associated with the home after it was made public, according to The Baltimore Banner.

Gov. Moore often repeated along the campaign trail in recent months that he chose to live in Baltimore City when he could have lived anywhere across Maryland.

Since his inauguration as Maryland's 63rd governor, Moore and his family are expected to relocate to the Government House, the official residence of Maryland governors in Annapolis, that sits across the street from the Maryland State House.

It was not immediately clear if the family has relocated yet. The Sotheby International Realty agent deferred comment for this story to the governor's office. The Moore-Miller administration did not offer comment for this story before deadline.

The Moore family, which includes his daughter Mia and his son James, toured the governor's mansion for the first time in mid-December 2022.

In 2017, former Gov. Larry Hogan sold his four bedroom and five bath home in Anne Arundel County for $1.35 million, according to a report from Maryland Matters.

Editor's Note: Reporter and editor Rachel Baye contributed to this news story. This story will likely be updated.