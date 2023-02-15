Baltimore City approves controversial BGE conduit deal, two voting members abstain

There was an unexpected twist during the Baltimore City Board of Estimates meeting on Wednesday morning, two of the five voting members abstained when it came time to vote on a controversial deal with Baltimore Gas and Electric.

The Board of Estimates is the city's spending board that approves all contracts.

City Council President, Nick Mosby and City Comptroller Bill Henry decided to miss the meeting to prevent a quorum on the scheduled vote for the city's conduit agreement with Baltimore Gas and Electric.

The BGE contract enables the private utility business to have access to the city-owned underground conduit system by paying for network repairs instead of paying city fees, according to The Baltimore Banner.

The Baltimore City Board of Estimates consists of: Mayor Brandon Scott, president of the city council, the comptroller, the city solicitor, and the director of public works. The president of the city council serves as president of the Board of Estimates, and the city comptroller serves as secretary to the board.

The meeting began with the following statement from City Council President Mosby and Comptroller Henry:

"The proposed underground conduit system agreement with BGE, which we believe allows BGE to reduce its fee structure and receive complete control of capital improvements, warrants time for public discussion and a thorough explanation as to the full impact this will have on the people of Baltimore now and in the future," according to the statement.

"We asked that this item be deferred until March 15 to allow more questions to be answered for us, the public, and the other users of the Baltimore City conduit system. The law department informed us late yesterday that it is the intent of the administration to move forward regardless of our request, citing board rules preventing a deferral without a majority vote if the effect of the deferral in their opinion would be “to prevent any meaningful implementation of the item for its intended purpose, even if subsequently approved at a later meeting," the statement continued.

The pair warned that the city should not 'rush into this agreement' rather the public should be 'afford the opportunity to ask and have their questions answered', according to the statement.

Wambui Kamau / Baltimore City Comptroller Bill Henry said he wants more time to review the conduit deal with Baltimore Gas and Electric so DOT can finish and a hired consultant can finish their report about the deal.

"Given the position of the administration, we have no other recourse than to remove ourselves from today’s meeting, eliminating the required quorum of five members to vote on all board matters. We do not believe a decision of this magnitude should be driven by a single user – or even the largest user – and filing deadlines. And we continue to question not only the terms proposed but the non-inclusive, liability-only approach to reach those terms," the statement continued.

At first, Mayor Scott criticized the move by Mosby and Henry calling it political theater.

Scott defended the conduit deal saying it is the right decision for the city.

“The right thing to do, not the politically right thing to do,” Scott said. “is to move forward with this agreement.”

Previously, city council members have accused the mayor and his administration for governing without sufficient transparency.

Acting City Solicitor, Ebony Thompson, countered those claims saying the city has been in negotiations with BGE for a year, almost leading to litigation because of its efforts.

Editor's Note: This is a developing news story and it will be updated.