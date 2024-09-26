© 2024 WYPR
Remembering the day: Six months ago, the Key Bridge collapsed

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Matt Bush
Published September 26, 2024 at 12:20 PM EDT
A boat moves past a container ship as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md. The container ship lost power and rammed into the major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters, and rescuers searched for survivors. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
/
AP
A boat moves past a container ship as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md. The container ship lost power and rammed into the major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters, and rescuers searched for survivors.

March 26th, 2024.

It’s a day that Baltimore and the state of Maryland won’t soon forget.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed that morning around 1:30 a.m. after a cargo ship, the Dali, struck one of its supports. A mayday call from the crew of that ship allowed authorities to stop traffic from being on the bridge. But a crew of eight workers patching potholes were still on it. Six of them died as the nearly 50-year-old bridge fell into the Patapsco River.

WYPR news is marking the day with encore coverage of the collapse.

Key Bridge Encore Coverage: Debris cleanup
In this report from April, WYPR’s Emily Hofstaedter goes to Sparrows Point where bridge debris was taken after being removed from the wreck

Find more coverage of the Key Bridge collapse below or click here.
