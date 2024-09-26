Remembering the day: Six months ago, the Key Bridge collapsed
March 26th, 2024.
It’s a day that Baltimore and the state of Maryland won’t soon forget.
The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed that morning around 1:30 a.m. after a cargo ship, the Dali, struck one of its supports. A mayday call from the crew of that ship allowed authorities to stop traffic from being on the bridge. But a crew of eight workers patching potholes were still on it. Six of them died as the nearly 50-year-old bridge fell into the Patapsco River.
