In photos: Crews dismantle Key Bridge wreckage

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione,
Emily Hofstaedter
Published April 5, 2024 at 1:38 PM EDT
Remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge are seen on top of the Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the bridge to collapse, on April 4, 2024. Authorities estimate that 4,000 tons of steel from the bridge sit on top of the ship. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
1 of 25  — fsk bridge and dali ship 17.JPG
Remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge are seen on top of the Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the bridge to collapse, on April 4, 2024. Authorities estimate that 4,000 tons of steel from the bridge sit on top of the ship.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
Petty Officers Dean Casal (left) and Levi McFarland. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
2 of 25  — coast guards fsk bridge 1.JPG
Petty Officers Dean Casal (left) and Levi McFarland.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
Petty Officer Logan Labeof. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
3 of 25  — coast guards fsk bridge 2.JPG
Petty Officer Logan Labeof.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
The U.S. Coast Guards take a 45-foot response boat-medium out to site where the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in the Patapsco River. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
4 of 25  — coast guards fsk bridge 3.JPG
The U.S. Coast Guards take a 45-foot response boat-medium out to site where the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in the Patapsco River.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
U.S. Coast Guards take a 45-foot response boat-medium out to site where the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in the Patapsco River. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
5 of 25  — coast guards fsk bridge 6.JPG
Thunderstorms are disrupting some of the operations as divers are still looking for the remaining four bodies of the construction crew that perished during the collapse.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
Heavy equipment including cranes, tugboats and Coast Guard vessels will be used to help clean up the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed after it was struck by a cargo container ship. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
6 of 25  — fsk bridge cranes 2.JPG
Heavy equipment including cranes, tugboats and Coast Guard vessels will be used to help clean up the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed after it was struck by a cargo container ship.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
Cranes are used to help clean up the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed after it was struck by a cargo container ship. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
7 of 25  — fsk bridge cranes 3.JPG
Cranes are used to help clean up the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed after it was struck by a cargo container ship.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
The Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, is pictured with part of the wreckage of the bridge. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
8 of 25  — remains of fsk bridge 1.JPG
The Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, is pictured with part of the wreckage of the bridge.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
Remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge pictured in the Patapsco River in Baltimore. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
9 of 25  — fsk bridge and dali ship 1.JPG
Remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge pictured in the Patapsco River in Baltimore.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
Part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remains standing after a cargo vessel called the Dali struck a supportive pylon, causing large sections of the bridge to collapse into the Patapsco River. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
10 of 25  — remains of fsk bridge 3.JPG
Part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remains standing after a cargo vessel called the Dali struck a supportive pylon, causing large sections of the bridge to collapse into the Patapsco River.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
Cranes assist with cleaning up the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Patapsco River. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
11 of 25  — remains of fsk bridge 4.JPG
Cranes assist with cleaning up the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Patapsco River.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
The Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, is pictured with part of the wreckage of the bridge on April 4, 2024. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
12 of 25  — fsk bridge and dali ship 2.JPG
The Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, is pictured with part of the wreckage of the bridge on April 4, 2024.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
Cranes are seen by the Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, on April 4, 2024. Authorities estimate that 4,000 tons of steel from the bridge sit on top of the ship. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
13 of 25  — fsk bridge and dali ship 4.JPG
Cranes are seen by the Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, on April 4, 2024. Authorities estimate that 4,000 tons of steel from the bridge sit on top of the ship.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
The Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, is pictured with part of the wreckage of the bridge on April 4, 2024. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
14 of 25  — fsk bridge and dali ship 5.JPG
The Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, is pictured with part of the wreckage of the bridge on April 4, 2024.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
Cranes are seen by the Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, on April 4, 2024. Authorities estimate that 4,000 tons of steel from the bridge sit on top of the ship. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
15 of 25  — fsk bridge and dali ship 9.JPG
Cranes are seen by the Dali on April 4, 2024, to help assist with clearing the wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
Part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remains standing after a cargo vessel called the Dali struck a supportive pylon, causing large sections of the bridge to collapse into the Patapsco River. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
16 of 25  — fsk bridge and dali ship 10.JPG
Part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remains standing after a cargo vessel called the Dali struck a supportive pylon, causing large sections of the bridge to collapse into the Patapsco River.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
Cranes are seen by the Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, on April 4, 2024. Authorities estimate that 4,000 tons of steel from the bridge sit on top of the ship. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
17 of 25  — fsk bridge and dali ship 11.JPG
Cranes are seen by the Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, on April 4, 2024. Authorities estimate that 4,000 tons of steel from the bridge sit on top of the ship.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
Cranes are seen by the Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, on April 4, 2024. Authorities estimate that 4,000 tons of steel from the bridge sit on top of the ship. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
18 of 25  — fsk bridge and dali ship 13.JPG
Cranes are seen by the Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, on April 4, 2024. Authorities estimate that 4,000 tons of steel from the bridge sit on top of the ship.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
Cranes are seen by the Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, on April 4, 2024. Authorities estimate that 4,000 tons of steel from the bridge sit on top of the ship. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
19 of 25  — fsk bridge and dali ship 14.JPG
Cranes are seen by the Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, on April 4, 2024. Authorities estimate that 4,000 tons of steel from the bridge sit on top of the ship.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
Remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge pictured in the Patapsco River in Baltimore. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
20 of 25  — remains of fsk bridge 6.JPG
Remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge pictured in the Patapsco River in Baltimore.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
A crane is seen by the Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, on April 4, 2024. Authorities estimate that 4,000 tons of steel from the bridge sit on top of the ship. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
21 of 25  — fsk bridge and dali ship 16.JPG
A crane is seen by the Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, on April 4, 2024. Authorities estimate that 4,000 tons of steel from the bridge sit on top of the ship.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
The Dali, a Singapore-flagged cargo ship, remains stuck in the Patapsco River in Baltimore after it struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
22 of 25  — fsk bridge and dali ship 19.JPG
The Dali, a Singapore-flagged cargo ship, remains stuck in the Patapsco River in Baltimore after it struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
Remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge pictured in the Patapsco River in Baltimore along with the Dali, the cargo ship that struck the bridge.
23 of 25  — fsk bridge and dali ship 22.JPG
Remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge pictured in the Patapsco River in Baltimore along with the Dali, the cargo ship that struck the bridge.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
The Dali, a Singapore-flagged cargo ship, remains stuck in the Patapsco River in Baltimore after it struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
24 of 25  — fsk bridge and dali ship 27.JPG
The Dali, a Singapore-flagged cargo ship, remains stuck in the Patapsco River in Baltimore after it struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
Remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge pictured in the Patapsco River in Baltimore along with the Dali, the cargo ship that struck the bridge. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
25 of 25  — fsk bridge and dali ship 28.JPG
Remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge pictured in the Patapsco River in Baltimore along with the Dali, the cargo ship that struck the bridge.
Scott Maucione / WYPR

Front line workers continue to work on the wreckage of last week’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse as the National Transportation Safety Board performs its investigation on the collision.

Thunderstorms are disrupting some of the operations as divers are still looking for the remaining four bodies of the construction crew that perished during the collapse.

WYPR reporters Emily Hofstaedter and Scott Maucione went out with the U.S. Coast Guard to view the wreckage.

Photos, taken on the tour, show the cargo ship Dali entangled in the carnage of the bridge, as well as the rest of the bridge that fell into the water due to the impact.
WYPR News Francis Scott Key Bridge collapseBaltimore CityPatapsco RiverPort of BaltimoreBaltimore transportation
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
See stories by Scott Maucione
Emily Hofstaedter
Emily is a general assignment news reporter for WYPR.
See stories by Emily Hofstaedter
