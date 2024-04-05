In photos: Crews dismantle Key Bridge wreckage

Front line workers continue to work on the wreckage of last week’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse as the National Transportation Safety Board performs its investigation on the collision.

Thunderstorms are disrupting some of the operations as divers are still looking for the remaining four bodies of the construction crew that perished during the collapse.

WYPR reporters Emily Hofstaedter and Scott Maucione went out with the U.S. Coast Guard to view the wreckage.

Photos, taken on the tour, show the cargo ship Dali entangled in the carnage of the bridge, as well as the rest of the bridge that fell into the water due to the impact.