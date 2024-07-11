© 2024 WYPR
Survivor of Key Bridge collapse: ‘I looked at the bridge and it was no longer there’

The Baltimore Banner | By Penelope Blackwell
Published July 11, 2024 at 11:16 AM EDT
An art installation by Roberto Marquez, who also created a memorial mural for the six men killed in the Key Bridge collapse, features a red truck similar to the one the men were in when the bridge collapsed. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Kaitlin Newman
/
The Baltimore Banner
An art installation by Roberto Marquez, who also created a memorial mural for the six men killed in the Key Bridge collapse, features a red truck similar to the one the men were in when the bridge collapsed.

Julio Cervantes Suarez recalled thinking of his own mortality as a 947-foot vessel slammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge where he had been fixing potholes.

Seven construction workers, who were all Latino men, fell into the Patapsco River seconds after the Dali cargo ship hit the bridge in the early morning hours of March 26. Cervantes Suarez is the only person to fall into the river and survive.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Tom Llamas published Wednesday, Cervantes Suarez described how he and a crew were on a rest break in the middle of the bridge as ship approached and lost steering. The interview marks the first time Cervantes Suarez has spoken publicly about the bridge collapse.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Survivor of Key Bridge collapse: ‘I looked at the bridge and it was no longer there’

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Penelope Blackwell
