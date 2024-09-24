Maryland sues owner, manager of ship that destroyed Key Bridge

The state of Maryland filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the owner and manager of the Dali, the cargo ship that crashed into and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, killing six construction workers and destroying a major transportation artery.

The incident on March 26 was the result of “gross negligence, mismanagement and incompetence” by ship owner Grace Ocean Private Limited and manager Synergy Marine Group, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said Tuesday, and “has caused massive economic disruption, with harmful consequences for businesses, workers, and communities throughout Baltimore City, the region, the state, and, yes, the nation.”

The state seeks punitive damages, as well as damages related to costs associated with the emergency response after the bridge fell, construction of a replacement bridge, lost tax and toll revenues, environmental contamination, and increased wear and tear on other state infrastructure. Brown said it’s too soon to put a dollar figure on those costs. However, just rebuilding the bridge has been previously estimated to cost nearly $2 billion.

The complaint filed Tuesday in federal court details numerous mechanical problems and lapses in judgment aboard the Dali that led to the ship’s allision with the Key Bridge. The ship’s owner and operator opted to cut costs instead of addressing these issues, the filing argues.

“Simply put, Grace Ocean Limited and Synergy Marine failed, and their failure resulted in one of the most catastrophic and preventable maritime disasters in Maryland history,” Brown said during Tuesday’s press conference. “They failed to make sure the ship was seaworthy. They failed to maintain the electrical equipment necessary to make sure the ship would not lose power. They failed in circumventing critical safety features that should have restored power before the fatal crash occurred. They failed to properly hire and train their crew and they failed to put adequate procedures in place to ensure this disaster could not happen. In doing so, of course, they failed Marylanders most of all.”

The lawsuit is not just about recovering costs, said Gov. Wes Moore, but also about holding accountable those responsible for the bridge’s collapse.

“What happened in the early morning of March 26 should never have happened,” he said. “A bridge that was used by thousands of vehicles every single day should still be here right now. A key artery to the Port of Baltimore, which helped move billions of dollars of freight every single year, should still be here right now, and the six victims of the collapse should all be here right now.”

Brown acknowledged that the legal proceedings will be complex and are unlikely to reach a quick conclusion. But he said the fight in court will not affect the process of rebuilding the bridge. That process is already underway, and is expected to be completed in 2028.