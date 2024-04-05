President Joe Biden visits Key Bridge collapse site

President Joe Biden arrived in Baltimore on Friday for an aerial tour of the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. A White House spokesperson said the president would deliver public remarks after surveying the damage that left six construction workers dead.

Biden has vowed to “move heaven and earth” to reopen the Port of Baltimore and rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge. A cadre of federal, state and local government officials are expected to join the president.

Ahead of the president’s visit, Congressman David Trone (D-06) released the following statement:

“I strongly urge my Congressional colleagues to rise to the challenges ahead and help fund this effort because this isn’t a Maryland problem, it’s an American one. The Port of Baltimore is a pillar of our nation’s economy: supporting nearly 150,000 jobs, importing more vehicles than any other port, and contributing over $15 million to the economy every day,” he said.

On Thursday, the Army Corps of Engineers announced an ambitious plan to fully reopen the Port of Baltimore by the end of May.

This story will be updated