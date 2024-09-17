Families of Key Bridge collapse victims to file lawsuit against shipping company

Three families affected by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Maryland have announced legal action against the shipping company involved. The lawsuit, announced Tuesday, targets Grace Ocean Private Limited, the owner of the cargo ship Dali that struck the bridge on March 26, resulting in the deaths of six construction workers.

Carmen Luna, who lost her husband Miguel, spoke out through a translator at a news conference hosted by CASA, an immigrant advocacy group. “March 26th has become the hardest day of my life. The day I received the unfortunate news that my husband was part of the missing,” Luna said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recently determined that a loose cable on the Dali may have caused multiple power failures before the ship departed from the Port of Baltimore. Luna, alongside others, argued that Grace Ocean Limited was negligent for failing to address these issues before the ship’s departure.

“We hope that no one else has to suffer in this tragedy like we have. Justice means preventing future tragedies,” Luna added. Financial damages will be determined later by jurors, according to Mathew Wessler, principal at Gupta Wessler, the law firm representing the families.