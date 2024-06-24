The Dali at last has left Baltimore.

Three months have passed passed since the cargo vessel first attempted to depart from the Port of Baltimore on March 26. The voyage ended in disaster when the Dali lost power and crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse and killing six construction workers. Engineers and experts worked for weeks to free the Dali from the twisted metal and wreckage of the bridge.

The ship departed Baltimore just after 8 a.m. Monday and is bound this week for Norfolk, Virginia. The U.S. Coast Guard has established a temporary 500-yard safety zone for portions of the Chesapeake Bay, Thimble Shoal Channel, the Norfolk Harbor and Elizabeth River as a precaution to protect personnel, vessels and the marine environment from potential hazards. All vessels and people are forbidden from entering the zone without authorization by the Captain of the Port.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: The Dali is leaving the Port of Baltimore. Authorities are taking safety precautions.

