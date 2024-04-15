Federal authorities opened a criminal investigation into the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, with FBI agents raiding the container ship Dali early Monday morning.

The criminal investigation will examine, at least in part, whether the ship’s crew knew there were mechanical or electrical issues aboard the Dali before it left the Port of Baltimore three weeks ago, according to an official familiar with the investigation. On March 26, the 984-foot-long ship left port and, about an hour later, lost power and propulsion on its approach to the bridge, causing the ship to veer off course and slam into a support pier.

The bridge collapsed in seconds and seven construction workers who were filling pot holes on it fell into the Patapsco River. One was rescued, the rest died.

“The FBI is present aboard the cargo ship Dali, conducting court authorized law enforcement activity,” an FBI spokesperson confirmed Monday morning. “There is no other public information available and we will have no further comment.”

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: FBI opens criminal probe into Key Bridge collapse, raids Dali

