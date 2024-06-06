Legislation introduced to increase size of Baltimore County Council

Baltimore County voters may get to decide whether the County Council should expand from seven to nine members. Legislation was filed this week to put the issue on the November ballot.

But it is not a given that the council will agree to let voters weigh in on the question.

It will take the support of at least five council members to put the expansion question on the November ballot. A majority of Council members have said they are either opposed to expansion or are undecided. They’ve questioned the expense and whether it’s necessary since the county’s growth has flattened.

Council Chairman Izzy Patoka, who is sponsoring the legislation, said he is optimistic he can get it passed.

“I think there is a sweet spot that we can find that creates an opportunity for this piece of legislation to move forward,” Patoka said.

He added he is talking to council members individually to try to find that “sweet spot.”

Through a spokesman, Republican Councilman Wade Kach said he does not support the current proposal but with some specific changes he may be able to back it. He said negotiations are ongoing and he cannot comment further.

Republican Todd Crandell has opposed the proposal, saying the current council is working fine.

Republican Councilman David Marks and Democratic Councilman Julian Jones both are undecided.

In May, council members cut in half a $1.2 million budget proposal from County Executive Johnny Olszewski to be used to plan for renovations of council offices to make room for two new members.

The bill comes following years of complaints that the council’s current size makes it harder for women and people of color to get elected. Currently the council is all male with only one Black member. Baltimore County is about 30% African American, and people of color make up about half of Baltimore County’s population.

“It would be, I think, much better for Baltimore County if we had council members that better reflected the demographics of Baltimore County,” Patoka said.

Caitlin Klimm-Kellner told a workgroup studying council expansion in January that her candidacy in 2022 failed because she struggled to raise the money she needed to compete in a district with around 127,000 people.

“I think that if it was a smaller representation, a more localized district, that would not have been as much of a problem,” Klimm Kellner said.

If the measure passes both the County Council and the voters, it will take effect with the 2026 election. Before then, council district lines would need to be redrawn.

Under Patoka’s legislation, the County Council member job would go from part time to full time.

County Executive Olszewski does not get a say in the matter but he does support expanding the County Council.

“I applaud Councilmembers for finally introducing legislation to expand the County Council—helping ensure our government is more responsive and equitable for all our residents,” Olszewski said in a statement. “The Council must act with urgency to ensure this issue is on the ballot so voters can decide this fall.”

The Council will hold two public hearings on the proposed referendum on June 11 and June 25. A final vote is expected on July 1.