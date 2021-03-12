Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski

-
The first episode of The Chesapeake Connect Podcast features Mike Kelly, Executive Director of Baltimore Metropolitan Council, John A. Olszewski, Jr., Baltimore County Executive, and Scot Spencer, Associate Director of Local Policy for Annie E. Casey Foundation.
Bands playing in bars technically illegal in much of Baltimore County
Baltimore County Follows Governor’s Lead On Easing COVID Restrictions, City Does NotBaltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said Thursday that the county will align with Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to significantly ease restrictions…
People who are homebound or without transportation have had little or no chance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.Now, Baltimore County officials are about…
Two bills that would have given Baltimore County more oversight over the school system are dead in the Maryland General Assembly.One would have given the…
Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski, Jr. and Police Chief Melissa Hyatt join The Chesapeake Connect Podcast to discuss police reform in Baltimore County and efforts to improve community-based public safety.
Last fall, Jennifer Lynch was the principal at Hillcrest Elementary School in Catonsville. She was happy when County Executive Johnny Olszewski, using…
As Baltimore County administers its COVID-19 vaccine plan, it is also trying to figure out how to vaccinate a hard-to-reach group: people who are…
Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Branch has told county school officials they must run COVID-19 vaccination clinics for their employees.Branch…