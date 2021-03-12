-
The Baltimore County Council killed legislation Monday that would have allowed voters to decide if council members should have term limits.While the vote…
-
Baltimore County Council members currently can serve for as long as they can be reelected. Council members debated Tuesday whether that should change.…
-
A Baltimore County Councilman is proposing a three-term limit for council members. Democratic Councilman Tom Quirk, who will not run for a fourth term…
-
Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones has given up for now on legislation that would have restricted when police could use no-knock warrants.Jones…
-
Baltimore County voters are deciding if the county can use tax money to finance political campaigns. The proposed change to the county charter is Question…
-
Changes are coming to the Baltimore County Police Department.After months of debate, the county council approved police reform legislation Monday…
-
The Baltimore County Council is poised to vote on legislation next week that would reform the county police department.It was nearly two months ago that…
-
Baltimore County lawmakers struck a deal Tuesday to pass police reform legislation.Last month, the county council shelved controversial reform…
-
A controversial package of police reforms will be back before the Baltimore County Council next month, despite the council’s 4-3 vote Monday night to…
-
The Baltimore County Council Monday night put the brakes on passing any sort of police reform legislation.By a 4-3 vote, the council voted to table the…