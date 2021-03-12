Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka

-
The Baltimore County Council killed legislation Monday that would have allowed voters to decide if council members should have term limits.While the vote…
Baltimore County Council members currently can serve for as long as they can be reelected. Council members debated Tuesday whether that should change.…
A Baltimore County Councilman is proposing a three-term limit for council members. Democratic Councilman Tom Quirk, who will not run for a fourth term…
Baltimore County has received more than 11,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines thus far, and County Executive Johnny Olszewski promised Thursday that “no…
The Baltimore County Council is voting on a bill Monday evening that aims to protect tenants from eviction during the pandemic. The bill consists of…
The Baltimore County Council Monday night put the brakes on passing any sort of police reform legislation.By a 4-3 vote, the council voted to table the…
Baltimore County’s police chief said Tuesday people are driving horrendously during the COVID-19 pandemic.Chief Melissa Hyatt told the Baltimore County…
A proposal to delay when developers will have to pay impact fees in Baltimore County is dead.County Councilman Julian Jones said he is withdrawing the…
The Baltimore County Council, like localities across the country, is wrestling with a budget that has been wrecked by COVID 19.Council members are making…
It might sound mundane, but a proposal to change the start time of one of its meetings sparked weeks of debates and arguments behind closed doors by the…