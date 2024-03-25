Baltimore County Council told size matters

A workgroup is recommending that the Baltimore County Council expand from seven to nine members.

Now it is up to the council to decide whether to put the question to voters in November.

The Baltimore County Council Workgroup, which was created by the council last fall, voted unanimously Monday night to recommend the expansion.

The County Council currently is an all-male club with only one Black member, in a county that is about 30% African American. Workgroup member Sheila Lewis said having nine districts rather than seven would not guarantee more diverse representation, but it would increase the chances.

“We need women,” Lewis said. “And we do need representation from all of the vast minorities that are represented in Baltimore County.”

A draft reportreleased earlier this month indicated the workgroup was headed in that direction. It recommended expanding the county council from seven to nine members.

Nine was seen as a compromise number. Several workgroup members wanted to keep the council at seven. Others wanted an expansion of 11 or greater.

There is no guarantee that the County Council will put the expansion question on the November ballot. It takes at least five out of seven votes for the council to put a referendum on the ballot. A majority of council members say they either oppose it or are undecided.

Council Chairman Izzy Patoka, who supports expanding the council, said he’s hopeful he can get the votes he needs.

“There’s a little bit of leg work to do on that,” Patoka said. “I would say in the next couple of weeks my colleagues will look it over.”

Supporters of expanding the council say the number of council members has not kept up with population growth. The county’s population has roughly tripled in size since the seven-member council was established in 1956.

In a statement following the vote County Executive Johnny Olszewski said, “Our communities have grown significantly since 1956. The County Council should too.”

Olszewski does not get a say on whether the issue will go to voters in November.

Opponents of expanding the council have questioned the cost.

The draft report breaks down the cost of a possible county council expansion.

It estimates it would cost around $675,000 for each new council position, which includes salaries for staff and running a district office. There would also be the additional cost of a new car for each council member.

A studyof capital costs done for the workgroup found that expanding the county council would mean the council’s offices in the Historic Courthouse in Towson would need to be renovated. The estimated cost to do that is $12 million.

Workgroup member Joe Cluster said he’s been hearing from people concerned about the cost.

“They’re worried about taxes,” Cluster said. “Everybody's hurting nowadays.”

