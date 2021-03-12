Baltimore County Councilman David Marks

-
The council also wants the school system to report how many students are failing.
The Baltimore County Council killed legislation Monday that would have allowed voters to decide if council members should have term limits.While the vote…
A Baltimore County Councilman is proposing a three-term limit for council members. Democratic Councilman Tom Quirk, who will not run for a fourth term…
Once the COVID-19 pandemic ends, many Baltimore County students will find themselves back in crowded schools. One reason for that is that the county code…
When Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski took the oath of office two years ago this week, he had some big plans. But some of those remain on the…
While Baltimore County’s classrooms are empty now due to COVID-19, many of its 163 schools will be crowded once things return to normal. That’s because…
It’s been a decade in the making, but a free circulator bus for Towson is en route and should arrive next fall. This will operate as a three year pilot to…
Changes are coming to the Baltimore County Police Department.After months of debate, the county council approved police reform legislation Monday…
The Baltimore County Council Monday night put the brakes on passing any sort of police reform legislation.By a 4-3 vote, the council voted to table the…
Towson is one step closer to getting free circulator buses, but at the same time COVID-19 is delaying when you will see them rumbling down York Road.The…