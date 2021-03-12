Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell

-
The Baltimore County Council killed legislation Monday that would have allowed voters to decide if council members should have term limits.While the vote…
A Baltimore County Councilman is proposing a three-term limit for council members. Democratic Councilman Tom Quirk, who will not run for a fourth term…
Baltimore County voters are deciding if the county can use tax money to finance political campaigns. The proposed change to the county charter is Question…
The Baltimore County Council is poised to vote on legislation next week that would reform the county police department.It was nearly two months ago that…
The state parks in Baltimore County are seeing a crush of people looking for things to do during the COVID-19 pandemic. And because of that, officials…
It might sound mundane, but a proposal to change the start time of one of its meetings sparked weeks of debates and arguments behind closed doors by the…
NewsBaltimore County gun shops would have to beef up their security under a proposal that was before the county council Tuesday. County Executive Johnny…